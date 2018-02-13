Gospel Singers David & Tamela Mann Share Secret to Lasting Marriage 

DALLAS, Tx. — People across the country are celebrating love this Valentine's Day. Gospel music singers David and Tamela Mann are celebrating their love and 30 years of marriage by announcing their plans to write a book they're calling, "Us Against the World."

The Manns met when they were just 18. Tamela's best friend introduced them. "We were best friends from church and we grew up together. She went to high school with David," said Tamela.

"Let me just add at the time time we were a pretty big deal on campus," added David. The Manns' romance began as a friendship. "We were spending 10 to 15 hours a day together, just as friends," said David.

From Friendship to Life Partnership

The pair have come a long way since those early years. The decision to write the book came after years of friends seeking their advice. "We love people, and people are always around us. That kind of pushed us and motivated us over the years, but we kept pushing it off," said Tamela.

She added, "The Lord kept pressing me in my spirit" to write the book.

The Manns are partners in both marriage and business. "That was my prayer as a young girl: that I would have someone that did the same things that I did, so I wouldn't have to explain all the time because first it was music for us," said Tamela.

She continued, "I wanted someone who sang and was interested in church and music because that was my love, my first love is singing, my passion. And the Lord blessed me with someone who loved what I love. So, we really built together. And then it went from the singing to the acting, which is what he loves."

Marriage Advice: Make Your Marriage Your Priority

David says "a lot of people ask, 'how do you juggle this?'"

"I never give my marriage the same weight and balance," he explained. "I never try and balance it with anything else. It far outweighs anything else I will ever do. Whether it comes to work, career, the kids, anything, this is my first ministry and I never try to balance anything against her. I tell everybody if this business ever gets in the way of this, we will disappear," he added.

Tamela agreed, "it is the Lord first and then him."

"And that is why we came up with the title "Us Against the World" because at the end of the day, it is going to be us," added David.

"We are having fun and we are enjoying it," Tamela said