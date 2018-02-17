He Won the Superbowl but This Eagle's Player Was Even More Excited About Prayer

Ever since he was a little boy, Philadelphia Eagles LG Stefen Wisniewski envisioned playing in the Super Bowl. So, when his team beat the Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII, he saw his childhood dream come true right before his eyes. However, it's what happened after the game that excited him the most.

Wisniewski, a devout Christian, couldn't wait to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in a prayer after securing their big win.

"I had been thinking about that all week," Wisniewski told PennLive.com. "Obviously you think about holding the trophy and the confetti shower. But I was hoping and praying that I'd get that chance to say that prayer after the game."

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson captured the moment and posted it on Instagram.

"Father in heaven we lift up your holy name. Lord Jesus, you're our creator, you're our savior," Wisniewski can be heard saying in the prayer huddle. "When God is for you, who can be against you? Thank you for being with us, God. You take all the glory. Your glory is for forever and ever. We praise you, God. This isn't about us. This is all about you."

Wisniewski grew up in a Christian family. His father, Leo Wisniewski is executive director of Locking Arms Men, which teaches you men how to love God and love those around them.

Stefen Wisniewski has carried that faith into his football career and led his team in prayer many times before.

"It's been my honor to pray for this team," Wisniewski said. "I usually pray before the game. Like 20 minutes before kickoff or so, we have a big group that prays, and I usually get to lead that.

"And then after games, often I'm the guy that prays," he continued. "It's been my honor to be that guy on this team. There's a lot of pretty serious Christians on this team, but it's been my honor to be that guy and say that prayer."

Wisniewski is just one of a number of believers on the team.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson praised God after the game.

"I can only give the praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity," he said on national television.

"All glory to God," Eagles MVP Quarterback Nick Foles added.