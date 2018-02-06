Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks God for 'Miracle Anniversary' of Daughter's Accident
Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears is thanking God for saving her daughter's life after she was involved in a horrific ATV accident one year ago.
Spears posted a picture of her daughter Maddie Aldridge in the hospital on Instagram and expressed her immense gratitude.
"1 year Miracle Anniversary.... THANK Y'ALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family," The 26-year-old mom wrote.
Maddie was just 8-years-old when she accidentally drove her ATV into a pond. The little girl was trapped under water for several minutes while Spears and her husband, Jamie Watson, worked frantically to release Maddie from her tight seat belt.
The paramedics finally freed the Maddie, and she was hospitalized for five days before fully recovering.
Now, Maddie is thriving and will soon be a big sister. Spears announced her second pregnancy last December.
Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS
Spears has also used her social media in the last year to share her faith in Christ.