Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks God for 'Miracle Anniversary' of Daughter's Accident

Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears is thanking God for saving her daughter's life after she was involved in a horrific ATV accident one year ago.

Spears posted a picture of her daughter Maddie Aldridge in the hospital on Instagram and expressed her immense gratitude.

"1 year Miracle Anniversary.... THANK Y'ALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family," The 26-year-old mom wrote.

Maddie was just 8-years-old when she accidentally drove her ATV into a pond. The little girl was trapped under water for several minutes while Spears and her husband, Jamie Watson, worked frantically to release Maddie from her tight seat belt.

The paramedics finally freed the Maddie, and she was hospitalized for five days before fully recovering.

Now, Maddie is thriving and will soon be a big sister. Spears announced her second pregnancy last December.



Spears has also used her social media in the last year to share her faith in Christ.



#goodfriday A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT