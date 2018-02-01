Rap 'Gangsta' Snoop Dogg Debuts New Gospel Album

Famed rapper and music producer Snoop Dogg is stepping away from his usual rhymes to release his first gospel album called "Snoop Dogg: Bible of Love."

The album includes gospel and R&B heavy-hitters like Tye Tribett, The Clark Sisters, Faith Evans, and Rance Allen.

Snoop Dogg says the gospel album is something that's really on his heart.

"It's always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing "gangsta" business or doing this or doing that," he said during an interview with Beats 1 Radio a few months ago. "I just felt like it's been on my heart too long. I need to do it now."

Snoop Dogg isn't only including seasoned gospel veterans on the album, his own mother is featured too. His mother, Beverly Tate, is an evangelist.

Snoop Dogg posted a screen shot of a text conversation he had with his mother on Instagram, in which he thanks her for "showing me how to live and to spread the word."

"I am so grateful to the Lord for you and how God is moving you in the direction to bless His people through the Word of God what a better way through you doing a Gospel albulm," she wrote back

Confirmation A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

However, not everyone is as enthusiastic about Snoop's new gospel debut.

One Twitter user said: "Does that say Snoop Dogg and gospel on the same flier?"

Does that say Snoop Dogg and gospel on same flier? — ImpenetraBOW (@DEUCEandJUICE) January 31, 2018

"I've seen it ALLL. Snoop Dog's new gospel album 'Bible of Love.' Mmmmkay"

I have seen it ALLLL. Snoop Dog's new gospel album "Bible of Love." Mmmmkay https://t.co/b3GJRgqgpe — Jazmin A Long (@JazminALong) January 31, 2018

Others are unsure.

"What? Why? Who asked for this? I mean I'm intrigued but whet," one user said.

What? Why? Who asked for this? I mean I'm intrigued but whet https://t.co/rz0weajC0I — Your Daddy's Wife (@Shoeacidal) January 31, 2018

Snoop Dogg debuted the new album during a concert Thursday night at Bethel University.

According to The Bethel University Clarion, the school's campus ministries dean Laurel Bunker says Bethel is the "host site, not the sponsor" of the event.