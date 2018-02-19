Singer Ciara Prays for Daughter's Discernment in An Open Letter

For the first time, singer and songwriter Ciara is sharing photos of her nine-month-old daughter along with an open letter praying for her child to walk in godly discernment.

The 32-year-old gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson in April and released a series of photos taken by her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, last Thursday.

"Since the day you were born, watching you grow up has been the greatest blessing a mom could ask for. You are the little girl I always prayed for and more," Ciara wrote of her daughter whom she calls "young Queen."

She wrote that she is also praying for her daughter to have discernment.

"If I could put out my prayer list and it come true for you. I pray that you live life to the fullest and truly make the best of it," Ciara continued in the letter. "That you will be surrounded by the right group of people, have keen discernment, and know when something's not right for you. Guard your heart, my dear."

She also prayed for her daughter's future husband.

"I pray that when a man comes in your life, he's [sic] loves you like your Daddy loves me. He loves you like your Brother loves you. He loves you like Jesus loves you."

Ciara has been very open about her faith and even prayed for a godly husband after her public breakup with rapper Future.

"I decided to trust that God had a plan for me, and move forward one day at a time," she told Essence magazine in 2016. "I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted: a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me. I was very specific because I do believe you can have it all."

Less than a year later, she went public about her relationship with Wilson.

The pair were very vocal about the role their faith played in dating. They even took a vow to abstain from sex until marriage.

Wilson said God spoke to him about Ciara, saying, "I need you to lead her."

"I told her, 'What would you do if we took all that 'extra stuff' off the table, and just did it Jesus' way?' he told Rock Church in San Diego in 2015.

The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed baby Sienna in April of 2017. You can find the letter and the photos of Ciara and Sienna on TraceMe, an app created by the couple.