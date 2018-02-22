CBNNews.com
Singer Jaimie Grace Pays Beautiful Tribute to Billy Graham
Christian singer and songwriter Jamie Grace paid a special tribute to the Billy Graham family after the evangelist passed away Wednesday morning.
Grace posted a video of her singing "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus" on her Twitter page with the caption:
"In memory of Billy Graham, who spent his life preaching the good news of Jesus Christ. Praying for Billy's family and friends today."
full version of "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus" - https://t.co/Hs3ze55x1U#Jesus #billygraham pic.twitter.com/gv0igHdrJB
— Jamie Grace (@jamiegraceh) February 22, 2018