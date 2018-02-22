Displaying
Singer Jaimie Grace Pays Beautiful Tribute to Billy Graham

02-22-2018
CBN News

Christian singer and songwriter Jamie Grace paid a special tribute to the Billy Graham family after the evangelist passed away Wednesday morning. 

Grace posted a video of her singing "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus" on her Twitter page with the caption: 

"In memory of Billy Graham, who spent his life preaching the good news of Jesus Christ.  Praying for Billy's family and friends today."

Click to watch full video below

 

