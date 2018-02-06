Super Bowl Champion Eagles' Quarterback Carson Wentz Proposes to Girlfriend, Praises God

The week just keeps getting better for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Not only did he and his team win the Super Bowl, he also got engaged.

The football star posted a picture of him popping the question to girlfriend Maddie Oberg.

Of course, she said "yes" and Wentz is giving all glory to God.

"Now Maddie and I both got us a ring. Can't wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough!" the football star said.

Wentz, 25, started dating Oberg, according to the Philly Voice, "sometime after" he split-up with his high school sweetheart. Inforum reports Oberg, 21, was an elementary education student at Missouri Southern State University. Not much else is known about her, yet.

The New York Post reports Obert interned in the past with Mission of Hope: Haiti which is a charity Wentz has reportedly helped with his Audience of One (AO1) Foundation.

