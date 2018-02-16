This Christian YouTuber's Message on Purity is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons

A Christian YouTuber's positive message about maintaining sexual purity until marriage has reached more than a million views online.

Milena Ciciotti, a blogger who regularly shares makeup tips and relationship advice, recently took to her YouTube channel to talk about her decision to remain abstinent before marrying her husband, Jordan.

The video, called "Untold Truth About Saving Yourself for Marriage," has since reached a million views and thousands of people are commenting on her experience.

"I'm not here to sit and judge people and tell them what to do. This is more for people who want to do that but want to more about it," she began the video. "It's for the young girls out there who want to wait but are kind of iffy about it and don't have anyone to relate to or talk to about it."

The 21-year-old blogger dated her husband for six years before getting married. She said choosing someone who was also committed to saving sex for marriage was incredibly important.

"Find someone who has the same intentions as you because more often than not, if you think this way and he thinks this way, it's a lot easier to go His way...This journey will be a lot easier," she explained.

Ciciotti said she and her husband were intentional about avoiding temptation.

"We would never put ourselves in a situation that would tempt us even more...We would never go swimming together. I would never wear a bathing suit around him," she said.

"We also wouldn't really talk about it. I feel like the more you talk about it, the more you get curious about it."

Not everyone agreed with Ciciotti's decision to be abstinent. she says she was teased relentlessly in high school.

"I was just a target and Jordan was just a target. They would say that he was gay, and like, 'Why are you with her? Like, how could you not be having sex with her?' I got made fun of a lot. People were always picking on me," she said.

To her viewers who might be experiencing the same pressure she said: "People just say all kinds of things and you really just have to look past it."

Ciciotti's message was also for those who haven't waited for marriage to have sex.

"It is never too late to become a born-again virgin, it doesn't matter if you had sex once or 100 times and then you suddenly realize okay, this is not what I want for myself and I know this isn't what God wants for me and I want to make a change," she said. "There is nothing wrong with that."

"You are no more of less of a Christian for previously having sex. You should not be ashamed of that and people should not shame you for that. You're not impure, you're not nasty. No. If you decide to have a change of mind your sins are forgiven and you can move past that," she added.

Ciciotti says she's gotten "an overwhelming amount to DMs and messages" since she released her video.

She posted another video addressing the feedback.

"I don't blame you guys because this is something that is so taboo and no one talks about it, no Christians talk about it, no one shares their stories and their struggles and experience and that's so wrong. It definitely needs to be said," she explained.

A 2015 study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior, discovered that millennials are more accepting of premarital sex than any generation before.

In the 1970s, 29% of American adults believed premarital sex was "not wrong at all." That number increased to 42% in the 1980s, 49% in the 2000s, and 58% between 2010 and 2012.

Ciciotti believes changing attitudes doesn't change the truth.

"Just because something is popular doesn't mean it's right," she continued. "As Christians, we are always going against the world, always, no matter what we're doing ... you'll always feel like you're alone, like no one else is doing it ... but there are a lot of people."