Tim Tebow Hosts 'Night to Shine' for Special Needs Kids Around the World

Thousands of people around the world are coming together for one purpose: to honor young adults with special needs and disabilities.

The event is called "Night to Shine" and it was created by the Tim Tebow Foundation to share the love of God in a practical way.

"Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. On one night, February 9, 2018, more than 540 churches from around the world will come together to host Night to Shine for approximately 90,000 honored guests through the support of 175,000 volunteers!" the foundation says on its website.

Each special needs youth invited to the prom is called a "king" or "queen" and the whole community gathers to treat them like royalty for the entire evening.

"We get to celebrate a lot of people with special needs and hopefully change a lot of lives," Tebow said in a video Friday.

So far, more than 540 churches from all 50 states and 16 different countries are participating in Friday's event.

Churches in Peru and Guatemala have already hosted their Night to Shine events and had Tebow as a special guest. The foundation documented Tebow's visit in a video on the organization's website.

Those who are unable to attend the event can participate by praying, volunteering, or donating money.