Widowed Three Years Ago, Comedian Chondra Pierce Says She Finds Comfort in the Bible

Five-time Emmy-nominated and best-selling comedian Chondra Pierce, dubbed "the country comic" by Billboard Magazine, talked to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's on his new show on TBN recently and spoke about her life as a widow of three years.

Pierce is currently on the road in her "Getting Back to Funny Tour" and told Huckabee that working on her comedy shows have been a big part of the healing process.

"Being lonely stinks but being alone is not terrible," she explained. "I find great comfort in the Bible, the God of the universe said to take care of the widows and orphans, which meant he looked down through time and knew that I would be in that club."

"And he also knew that it would be such a difficult journey for people that it would take the body of Christ," Pierce said.

"So what I've decided to do is to help enable the church and I make a list of all the things I want," she said as the audience responded with laughter. "When I need the grass cut and I need a date on Friday night, I take it to church and just pass it out to everybody. And I say, 'Here, God said for you to take care of this. So far, I'm doing great."

Along with her comedy tour, Pierce also appeared in the 2017 film titled "Enough."

"I want to feel like I am enough," she explains in the movie's trailer. "The devil is in the business of convincing us that we aren't. Because Jesus died to prove to us we were enough...that we were worth dying for."

The film was released on DVD Dec. 1.