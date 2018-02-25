Will Graham to Portray 'America's Pastor' in Unbroken Movie Sequel

As the world mourns the loss of Billy Graham, a special tribute to "America's pastor" is headed to the silver screen.

Will Graham will portray his evangelist grandfather in the upcoming sequel to the film "Unbroken,” titled Unbroken: Path to Redemption.

The movie continues the story of Olympic and World War II hero Louis Zamperini and it features him coming to know Christ at a Billy Graham crusade.

CBN News was on the set as this scene of the motion picture was being filmed in Los Angeles, and had the opportunity to interview Will Graham about the project.

"I'm not trying to fill his shoes. I want to be pleasing to the Lord," said Graham, whose father is evangelist Franklin Graham. "If I just please the Lord, the Lord will take care of the rest."

Graham also serves as an evangelist for the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He was cast to play the role of his grandfather in the film.

"Like my father and grandfather before me, I'm blessed to have been able to answer a call to evangelism," Graham told CBN News. "But knowing how God used Billy Graham in Louie Zamperini's life, I couldn't pass the opportunity to portray him in this inspiring story.”