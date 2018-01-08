Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

Oprah for President? Media Mogul Considering Presidential Run after Golden Globe Speech

01-08-2018
Talia Wise
5705025256001
Newswatch010818_HD1080_860.093_905.888
Oprah
5705025256001

As Oprah Accepts Golden Globe Lifetime Award, Fans Push for 'Oprah/Michelle 2020'

Oprah Winfrey may be giving some serious thought about running for president in 2020, according to CNN.

Sources close to Winfrey told the news publication she is "actively thinking" about a run after liberal-leaning celebrities and fans urged her to do so. 

Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times "It's up to the people" whether she will be president, but he said, "she would absolutely do it."

The entertainment world was set ablaze with #Oprah2020 after her acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards. 

The OWN network CEO, producer, and actress was honored with the Cecil B. Demille lifetime achievement award.

The Sunday Golden Globes show also turned out to be an evening that focused on empowering women in the wake of the #MEtoo movement and the sexual harassment scandals in the post-Harvey Weinstein era. Oprah weighed in on that.

"I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon," she said. "And when the new day finally dawns, it will be because of the magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, 'me too' again."

Her acceptance speech stirred the room of Hollywood's elite actors, actresses, directors, and producers. 

Veteran actress Meryl Streep told the Washington Post that Winfrey "launched a rocket" with her speech.

"I want her to run for president," Streep told the Post. "I don't think she had any intention (of declaring). But now she doesn't have a choice."

NBC tweeted: "Nothing but respect for OUR future president"  #GoldenGlobes."

The network has since removed the tweet saying a third party agency sent it out as a joke. 

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." 

Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."

Winfrey has previously denied having any interest in running for president. 

When journalist and Winfrey best friend, Gayle King, brought the idea up recently on "CBS This Morning," Winfrey shot down the idea.

"There will be no running for office of any kind for me," she had said.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles