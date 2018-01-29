Christian Artists Win Amid 'Fire and Fury' at the 60th Grammy Awards

Christians were big winners at the 60th annual Grammy Awards held Sunday night at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

This year, the Recording Academy had five categories in its annual awards show dedicated to Gospel and Contemporary Christian Music.

CeCe Winans, Hillsong Worship, Zach Williams and Reba McEntire were the artists taking home Grammy trophies in the Christian categories.

Winans took home two awards winning for the "Best Gospel Performance/Song" for "Never Have to Be Alone" and for the "Best Gospel Album" with Let Them Fall in Love.

Hillsong Worship won the "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song" Grammy for "What a Beautiful Name."

They celebrated their victory on Sunday via Twitter by emphasizing the message of "What a Beautiful Name."

"JESUS. The most incredible Name & has transformed our lives. Thanks, @BrianCHouston @bobbiehouston & team. No matter how far/close u feel 2 God, His love is greater, His Name more powerful/wonderful/beautiful than any other. May this glorify #JESUS," the Hillsong official account tweeted.

Country music's reigning queen Reba McEntire won the "Best Roots Gospel Album" with her Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope album.

"Thanks to everyone for all the love and support of #SingItNow! #Grammys #BestRootsGospelAlbum," McEntire tweeted Sunday night.

Zach Williams won the Grammy "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" with his Chain Breaker. He told his fans on Twitter that he was shocked by his win.

"Blown away. Completely shocked. I'm a huge fan of everyone in the category and honored to win, but without God none of this would be possible. Thank you all for your love and support," Williams tweeted.

The music show took a political turn when celebrities and Hillary Clinton read from the controversial book "Fire and Fury" about the Trump administration.

It was a hot topic on social media soon after the performance. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley posted that the segment was "trash."

Singer Janelle Monae also brought attention to the music industry's responsibility following a wave of sexual harassment and abuse scandals that have rocked the entertainment industry.

"It's not just going on in Hollywood," Monae announced during the show. "It's not just going on in Washington. It's right here in our industry as well."

Keisha delivered a powerful performance as she sang "Praying," backed by a chorus of women dressed in white.

