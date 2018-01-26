Christian Music Artist Jamie Grace Shares Big News

Christian singer Jamie Grace shared some big news on her Instagram account Thursday.

The indie artist announced her engagement to Aaron Collins.You can catch a glimpse of the ring on her finger in her recent post where she excitedly wrote, "I SAID YES!"

Grace went on to say, "Everything about Aaron is a reminder of how good God is and how faithful He is to fulfill His promises for those who wait. I've been so overwhelmed with God's joy and peace... I've been giggling nonstop since he asked."

A post shared by Jamie Grace (@jamiegraceh) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:41pm PST

Her now-fiancé Collins also shared the news on his own Instagram account.

A post shared by Aaron Collins (@theaaroncollins) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:41pm PST

Grace was discovered by TobyMac in 2010 and signed onto his label, Gotee Records. Since then, she's been nominated at the Grammy Awards and won a Dove Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012.