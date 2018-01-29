Did Politics Ruin the Grammy Awards?

Politics stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards.

The three and a half hour program featured segments showing celebrities reading from "Fire and Fury" the controversial book about the Trump administration. A video showing Hillary Clinton reading from the book got loud cheers from the audience.

"They were trying to essentially give Donald Trump a thumb in the eye," said, Matt Philbin, managing editor of MRC Culture at the Media Research Center. "The whole spirit of the night was resistance. If you like that kind of thing you felt pretty good about it. Most people don't and an awful lot of people didn't tune in."

This year's show saw a 20% drop in ratings from last year's show, an all-time low for the ceremony.

Philbin believes one reason for the show's low ratings is because it was over politicized.

"The Grammys and the other award shows have been overtly political for thirty, forty, years. It's just gotten worse," Philbin explained. ""People are inundated with politics. It's Trump 24/7. Some of that is his fault, some of it isn't. I think people want to get away from it."

Despite the clear anti-Trump message at this year's Grammy Awards, there was at least one person who proudly voiced her support for conservative values.

Singer Joy Villa made a pro-life statement by wearing a dress with an unborn baby painted on it.

"Talk about resistance. I don't know her but I couldn't be more proud of her," Philbin said. "That's a tough room to take a stand on something as important and as divisive as abortion."

While he supports Villa's message, Philbin believes Americans need to have some areas of their life that aren't inundated with politics.

"We need places to go to not be serious. We need places to go to just enjoy music, or enjoy sports, or enjoy movies," he said.

