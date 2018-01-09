'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Give Inside Scoop on Their New Restaurant

Chip and Joanna Gaines are one step closer to finishing one of their biggest projects yet -- their first restaurant.



"The restaurant is getting so close. Magnolia Table will be open soon and we can't believe it?!?" The "Fixer Upper" stars said in Instagram post Tuesday.

The Gaines' decided to buy out Waco, Texas' iconic old Elite Cafe, which operated for nearly 100 years before shutting down in 2016.



Now, the couple is turning it into a breakfast joint called Magnolia Table.



"Opening a breakfast joint has always been something that Chip's been interested in – and it's been so fun to watch how excited he has been about the entire process," Joanna wrote on her blog.



"Magnolia Table will be serving breakfast, brunch & lunch, so in addition to Chip's favorite breakfast items, you will also find his famous ham sandwich on the menu. A couple of the crowd favorites here at the office are the Farm Eggs Benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and of course our homemade pies!"



Joanna says they have spent a lot of time renovating the historic restaurant.



"We don't take this renovation and restoration project lightly. We want everyone, whether you're part of the building's past or not, to walk in and instantly feel the rich history of it," she said. "We've spent a good amount of time finalizing the design of the new restaurant- from carefully choosing finishes, textures, and paint colors, to designing the tables, chairs, and light fixtures. I love getting to bring all of the design details together."



Although the final completion date has not been announced, fans suspect Magnolia Table will open sometime early this year.