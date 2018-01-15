'God Is so Good': Meet the 'Backup' QB Who Led the Vikings to a Stunning Win and Still Puts Jesus First

A few months ago, Case Keenum was just a backup quarterback. Now he's just led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFL playoff victory after an incredible play that's being called one of the greatest of all time.

Keenum connected to wide receiver Stefon Diggs with an amazing throw for a last-second 61-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings the win, sending them to the NFC Championship Game.

Some are even calling it the "Minneapolis Miracle."

The Vikings were down 24-23, losing by one point to the New Orleans Saints. There were just 10 seconds left on the clock and the Vikings had zero timeouts. But somehow they pulled it off with a stunning touchdown.

Since there are no words to describe this feeling, we'll just leave you with this.#BringItHome pic.twitter.com/8KCq3xnfAB — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 15, 2018

"I give everything to God," Stefon Diggs told Fox Sports. He thanked his coaches and teammates for giving him the opportunity, then pointed to God. "God did the rest, He put me here. And I'm just thankful."

Give all glory to God.... — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 15, 2018

Another Vikings wide receiver, Adam Thielen, described the final play this way: "That was God. That play right there was God."

"God is so good," Keenum said after the game.

"It's probably the third best day of my life; the day I gave my life to Jesus Christ, the day I married my wife, and probably this one," Keenum continued.

Three best moments of Case Keenum's life:

1) Giving his life to Jesus

2) Marrying his wife

3) Throwing walk-off touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the Playoffs pic.twitter.com/eQjlZtXCgP — Jordan Standridge (@standridgejl) January 15, 2018

Case Keenum QB of @Vikings after final touchdown pass for win: “...that was the third best moment of my life after giving my life to Jesus Christ and marrying my wife.” Authentic, simple life testimony. Super game. — Billy Wilson (@WilsonBilly) January 15, 2018

A few days before the game, teammate Thielen told BleacherReport that Case is the real deal when it comes to his Christian faith.

"A lot of people can talk about their faith. When you live it every day and act on the word of God, it's pretty cool to see. He doesn't just talk; he acts upon it and leads by example. It helps me become a better person of faith," he said.

Keenum's Twitter bio simply says, "Isaiah 40:31"

Here's the full verse: "Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

The Vikings' webpage says Keenum and his wife Kimberly were "Brought Together by Faith."

They met at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) event in high school, and their families also attended the same church.

Keenum once told Pioneer Press, "You just realize that football is fickle; it's not going to be there all the time. Just getting my priorities straight and knowing the true reason I play the game, and that's to give glory to God. That's something I take pride in. It's why I do what I do."

"That's why I became a Christian — being around Christian athletes through FCA," he continued. "I'm not playing for the name on the back of my jersey, I'm playing to glorify God. He's given me talents, and I'm trying to maximize those talents however I can."

Keenum's faith is well-known, and his father Steve credits God for bringing Case to this point in his football career.

"He just wanted a chance," Steve Keenum said. "He's got to have the knack. It's just a God-given, innate thing that he's maximized by working hard."

Steve is now an area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an organization that Case has long been active in as well.

"He's come to the realization like a lot of people in big situations that there are things that are really too big to do by yourself, and in order to stay grounded you've got to find somebody or something that you believe strongly in," Steve said. "I think his faith has been that for him."

The Vikings and Keenum are now just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.