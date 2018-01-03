Hillsong United's Taya Smith Shares Shiny New Engagement Ring

Social media is buzzing with news of the engagement of Hillsong United worship leader Taya Smith.

The New South Wales native announced her engagement on Instagram where thousands of followers wished her well.

So this happened. . . A post shared by Taya Smith (@tayasmith) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Smith is known for her zeal for the Lord and vocal gifts as a part of the Hillsong United worship team.

According to the Hillsong website, Smith says she is "most passionate about worship – true, honest worship. There is nothing like it. It's never about you or how well you can sing – it's always about Jesus and who He is. My hope is to lead people to worship more passionately and go deeper in their relationship with Jesus than they have before."

The twenty-something rose to international acclaim on songs like "Oceans" and "Touch The Sky" as well as more recent tunes on the Empires and Zion albums.

The singer raised eyebrows last spring when she famously shaved her head.

She later explained it was not a spiritual issue but that her hair was simply too damaged so she wanted a fresh start.

Social media erupted with posts from supporters and naysayers who questioned Smith, but the news of her engagement has been met with more than 60,000 followers congratulating Smith on her upcoming marriage.