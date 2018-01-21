'It Comes Down to My Faith': Baltimore Ravens Benjamin Watson Finalist for Walter Payton Award

Ravens Tight End Benjamin Watson has been named as a finalist for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The nomination marks the second time that Watson has been nominated for the annual award from the National Football League. He was nominated for the honor in 2015 but lost out to Anquan Boldin. Watson was named by the New Orleans Saints organization as their Man of the Year that same year.

Watson also won the Action Call to Courage award in 2012.

In an interview last fall with SBNation, Watson said for him, it all comes down to faith.

"Honestly, it comes down to my faith. It's the root of who I am. I believe that people are made in God's image," he said. "I believe that we respect everyone, no matter if we agree with them or disagree with them with their political stances or their convictions or how they live their life. We are to love people and care about people and that's how I spread the love in the hope of Christ in people by caring about them."

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is given annually to an NFL player to recognize his volunteer and charity work as well as his excellence on the field. The award is named for Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, who was himself a legendary humanitarian.

A panel of judges, including the Commissioner of the NFL, Connie Payton (widow of Walter Payton), the previous year's winner as well as a number of former players choose the winner.

The Man of the Year winner receives a $50,000 donation in his name to a charity of his choice. Finalists receive a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Each winner who is currently active in the league, beginning in week 14 of the 2017 season, gets to wear a patch on their uniforms. The currently active winners are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning, and Jason Witten.

The nominees of each team are given a helmet decal to wear for the remainder of the season.