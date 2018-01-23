'It Was Almost Like Church': Black Panther Actress Shares the God-Thing That Happened Behind the Scenes

Marvel's "Black Panther" is already breaking box office records even before its premiere on February 16, but it's the miracle stories and testimonies being shared on the movie set that are drawing the attention of many Christians.

Nigerian-born Sope Aluko is a Christian actress who plays Shaman in the action-packed film. She told okayafrica.com what it was like to work with Hollywood veterans like Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Chad Boseman.

"I didn't feel like I was amongst stars, everyone was so down to earth and normal," she said. "During breaks, we shared our testimony of how we got to where did and most of the people were testifying to God's miracles, it was almost like church."

Aluko is outspoken about her Christian faith - often retweeting Bible verses.

Last April, the Nigerian actress shared an image of herself with Black Panther co-star and Christian actress, Angela Bassett.

"Reflecting on God's goodness this #PalmSunday and this iconic, kind, genuine, humble, and graceful soul @im.angelabassett who I was blessed to work with recently. #Godisgood #actorslife #blessedandhighlyfavored #WorkingMomActor," she wrote.

Bassett told the Christian Post that she leans on scriptures when encountering challenges during the acting process.

"Doubt seeped in but thank God for faith," she said of her directorial debut with the Lifetime film "Whitney" released in 2015.

"All things work together for good, for those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose," she said, quoting Romans 8:28. "So I have foundations and He is my rock I keep going back to."