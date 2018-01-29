Natalie Grant's Daughter Breaks Out In Worship When She Thought No One Was Watching

Worship singer Natalie Grant is well into her Dare to Be tour, but it was her daughter who stole the show in social media.

Grant posted a video on Facebook of her young daughter backstage worshiping and singing all by herself.

"Last night we saw women set free, miracles unleashed and so many say yes to Jesus at our first Dare to Be of 2018. But to know my baby girl was in a backstage corner, all by herself, entering in to the presence of God and worshipping for an audience of One has me completely undone," Grant said.

A family friend recorded the moment, but Grant's daughter was completely oblivious.