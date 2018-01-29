Roma Downey's 'Box of Butterflies' Reminds Readers Not to Hide Their God-Given Talents

Roma Downey is best known to her fans as an actress and a film producer. However, the "Touched by an Angel" star is also a best-selling author with 27 books to her credit.

Her latest book, Box of Butterflies: Discovering The Unexpected Blessings All Around Us, is set to be released in March. According to a statement on Downey's publisher's website, the book is filled with encouragement and hope, assuring us of God's comforting presence in our lives.

Ever since she was a little girl, Downey has seen butterflies as a reminder of God's presence. They have appeared to her in moments when she needed encouragement and reminded her she is not alone.

According to Downey, the subtle butterfly theme reminds us that the wonder of God's love and kindness is sometimes reflected in the gentle whispers of His creation and that we all have the power to transform from simple caterpillars into exquisite butterflies.

One story from the book that Downey shares is about her mother and what she learned from her untimely death. The Christian Post recently posted a video on its Facebook page of Downey telling the story.

"When I was growing up in Northern Ireland, we had a room in our house that was called "The Good Room." Inside this room, was a little cabinet that was filled with Bone China," she recalled. "My mother loved that China dearly. She loved it so much that she kept it under lock and key. We hardly ever used china. It was kept for "special occasions."

"Back in the early 70s, at the height of the troubles, the British Army had taken to the streets of Northern Ireland and they had brought with them enormous armored vehicles," Downey continued. " One day a large military truck drove down our street and as the house began to shake, we heard a loud crash come from the Good Room. My mother cried out as she ran down the hallway and she gasped when she saw what had happened."

A few years later, Downey's mother died of a heart attack, which made her often wonder what special occasion she was saving that china for?

"Her silver wedding anniversary? My wedding day? My daughter's christening? All celebrations that she wouldn't live to see," Downey said in the video. " We all have things we want to lock up in the Good Room. Talents that we are too shy to share. The joy that we have postponed. Time with our loved ones that we delay."

"But the truth is, Downey exclaims, "None of us know how long we have. So don't keep your gifts locked up. Go ahead and open up the Good Room in your own heart. Seize the moment and share your time and talents. Let today be the special occasion you've been waiting for."

Downey and her husband Mark Burnett have launched a new online community, Lightworkers.com, to encourage and inspire believers worldwide.