Sequel to Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' Will Be 'Biggest Film in History'

A sequel to Mel Gibson's "Passion of the Christ" is in the works, and according to the man who played Jesus in the film, it will be one of the biggest films ever made.

Jim Caviezel will play the role of Jesus again in the film that will focus on the Resurrection of Christ.

"There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience," Caviezel told USA Today. "It's great. Stay tuned."

The 2004 "Passion of the Christ" earned $611 million and was the highest grossing R-rated film in North America.

Referring to the "shock" factor, Caviezel said, "I won't tell you how (Gibson is) going to go about it... But I'll tell you this much, the film he's going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It's that good."

Gibson confirmed last year that the sequel will pick up where the other movie left off, as Jesus rises from death to life just after the Crucifixion.

"The Resurrection. Big subject. Oh, my God," Gibson told USA Today in 2016. "We're trying to craft this in a way that's cinematically compelling and enlightening so that it shines new light, if possible, without creating some weird thing."

Randall Wallace, screenwriter for the "Passion of the Christ," told the Hollywood Reporter at that time that there was more of Jesus' story to tell on the big screen.



"The Passion is the beginning and there's a lot more story to tell," he said.

Caviezel will also play in the upcoming film "Paul, Apostle of Christ."