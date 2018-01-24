'They Have the Nerve to Lecture Us': Phil Robertson Talks Abortion, Calls Out Liberal Activists

In the latest episode his new web series, "In the Woods with Phil,' Duck Dynasty Commander Phil Robertson tackles the topic of abortion on the 45th anniversary of the iconic court case Roe v. Wade.

Robertson questions the notion of many liberal activists who choose to fight for animal rights but fail to speak out for the lives of unborn children.

He shared a tease to the episode on Facebook titling it: Liberal Activists Can Save Their Wails! In the caption he writes, "They're out there hollerin' for abortion rights and then have the nerve to lecture us on animal rights?"

He goes on to say that all the animals on the Earth were given to us by God "for our food supply, for their fur, for sustenance" and encourages people to "take advantage of them."

The video is drawing support and criticism from many on Facebook.

One of those is agreement writes, "People might think Phil is old fashioned or square or wrong, but what he says and how he lives is a lot closer to the way we should all be living than those who put animals equal to humans and unborn babies as not worth protecting."

Others tackling the topic themselves, write, "I love how science determine that a single celled organism found on Mars is life but a multi celled living organism living in another body is just tissue."

The video received backlash from some who said, "You mind your business in the woods with your animals, and women will mind their business about what to do with their bodies."