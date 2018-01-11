Toby Mac's Latest Tune Creates a Social Media Sensation With a Little Breakdancing

A new year brings a new single from contemporary Christian singer TobyMac.

And the tune titled "I Need You" has sparked a bit of a social media craze, with some professional athletes singing and dancing for God on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.

Super Bowl champion Antwaan Randle El and his family posted a choreographed performance.

Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols wore a TobyMac hat and danced to the chorus.

And Golfer Ben Crane even included his children in the posted performance.



The social media buzz around TobyMac's new single is an answer to a personal prayer.

The recording artist told The Christian Post, "I want my music to be everywhere, I want it to be heard. I want to give people an opportunity to enjoy my music, and maybe even hear about this beautiful truth that's in it."

Mac shared his new tune a week ago at a listening party, just outside Nashville.

The touching song lyrics say, "Turn these eyes to my Soul Protector. Break the will of this born defector. Cuz' all I know, all I know is You're my only hope."

He explained the song's inspiration in a news release.

Mac wrote, "I just need U' is where I land time and again after my futile attempts to handle life on my own. I am a born defector learning every day that the sweetest place and the only right place for me, is turning back and falling into the arms of a loving God."