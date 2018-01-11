Toby Mac's Latest Tune Creates a Social Media Sensation With a Little Breakdancing
A new year brings a new single from contemporary Christian singer TobyMac.
And the tune titled "I Need You" has sparked a bit of a social media craze, with some professional athletes singing and dancing for God on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.
Super Bowl champion Antwaan Randle El and his family posted a choreographed performance.
Super Bowl XL Champ @TheRealRandleEl and fam already got it! #NewYearNewSingle https://t.co/BwZO1PcEvz pic.twitter.com/512EaTBRLi
— TobyMac (@officialtobymac) January 5, 2018
Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols wore a TobyMac hat and danced to the chorus.
the @PujolsFive already got it!! #NewYearNewSingle https://t.co/BwZO1PcEvz pic.twitter.com/GT8JbK4IkK
— TobyMac (@officialtobymac) January 6, 2018
And Golfer Ben Crane even included his children in the posted performance.
.@bencranegolf already got it!! // I Just Need U // #NewYearNewSingle pic.twitter.com/rQNlRqiBmo
— TobyMac (@officialtobymac) January 7, 2018
The social media buzz around TobyMac's new single is an answer to a personal prayer.
The recording artist told The Christian Post, "I want my music to be everywhere, I want it to be heard. I want to give people an opportunity to enjoy my music, and maybe even hear about this beautiful truth that's in it."
Mac shared his new tune a week ago at a listening party, just outside Nashville.
The touching song lyrics say, "Turn these eyes to my Soul Protector. Break the will of this born defector. Cuz' all I know, all I know is You're my only hope."
He explained the song's inspiration in a news release.
Mac wrote, "I just need U' is where I land time and again after my futile attempts to handle life on my own. I am a born defector learning every day that the sweetest place and the only right place for me, is turning back and falling into the arms of a loving God."