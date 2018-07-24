Actor Chris Pratt Tweets Bible Verse After the Firing of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director

Disney's recent firing of "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" director James Gunn has sparked a lot of soul-searching and protest on both sides after some extremely controversial comments by Gunn came to light. But actor Chris Pratt is weighing in with a Bible verse.

Pratt, who stars in those films, tweeted, James 1:19, "Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger."

Disney fired Gunn after tweets resurfaced that he had written years ago, in which he provocatively referenced pedophilia and molestation, news outlets like The Daily Caller reported.

"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement, according to news sources.

In a series of tweets, Gunn spoke out about his past social media comments.

"Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo," he tweeted.

"As I have discussed publicly many times, as I've developed as a person, so has my work and my humor," he continued.

"It's not to say I'm better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger," he said in another tweet. "My days saying something just because it's shocking and trying to get a reaction are over."

He also tweeted, "For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn't living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it."

According to news reports from outlets like CNN, Gunn also issued a statement after being fired. It read in part:

"Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies."

Fox News reported that critics against Gunn's political views dug up the tweets. The director is a vocal liberal who many times voices criticism against President Donald Trump, according to the network.