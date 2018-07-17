Alveda King Talks New Pro-Life Film: 'Roe v. Wade' Unmasks 'Deception That Made Abortion Legal in America'

Whether it's a box-office hit or a not, the upcoming film "Roe v. Wade" is already making headlines.

The docudrama, starring actors Jon Voight and Stacey Dash, takes viewers back in time and examines the circumstances that led to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

However, since its production began, the movie has been shrouded in rumors. There has been news of crew members quitting over its pro-life content, struggles with securing film locations and even fights with the press.

Evangelist Dr. Alevda King, the movie's executive producer, dismisses much of the hoopla surrounding the movie as normal Hollywood drama.

"I have been in what is called the entertainment industry – look for me on IMDB – for many, many, many years, 40 plus years. On every project, wherever I've worked, there's always been a little bit of discourse, controversy and that's the nature of it," King told CBN News.

Various news reports accuse the filmmakers of deceiving its actors and crew by not using its real title, "Roe v. Wade," and opting instead to use its working title "1973."

Crew members say they only saw portions of the script and weren't completely privy to its pro-life stance.

King challenges that notion.

"We were challenged with our working title '1973.' The title of the film is 'Roe v. Wade.' There was no deception there. I made a trailer early on talking about our film and what we would be doing as executive producer," King said.

King, who stars in the film as Guthrie Jefferson, the mother of pro-life activist Mildred Fay Jefferson, says the controversies have been a blessing in disguise.

"We've had a great time, a lot of controversy," she said. "But with the controversies it has opened many doors and windows for discussions."

King says the team wraps up filming this week.

The Daily Beast, which claims to have found an early copy of the script, dismissed the film for "pushing conspiracy theories and lies."

However, King hopes viewers walk away with a historically factual account of events.

"I am one of the voices that defends the life of all human beings, what I say, from the womb to the tomb. The little babies in the womb all the way to the sick, the elderly the poor, everyone should be entitled to the sanctity of life," she told CBN News.

"Roe v. Wade violates that," she continued. "We are going to say what the tricks are, what the intrigue was, what the deception was that made abortion legal in America."

Voight echoed that sentiment.

"Everyone has very strong opinions, but they are getting these little sound bites," the actor told Page Six. "It's very good to really find out who all the people at that time were in 1973, all the different personalities, what they were doing."