Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Helps Carr Fire Evacuees in a Big Way

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is helping his fellow Californians affected by the Carr Fire, which is sweeping through Northern California, burning through homes and businesses near Redding.

Big thanks to the Cattlewomen of Humboldt for a great beef donation for the Redding evacuees! pic.twitter.com/Wb4kwsZqqL — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2018

Fieri, whose hometown is south of Redding in Sonoma County, drove from Napa Valley to Redding over the weekend with his son and a group of their friends to help feed some of the 10,000 evacuees who have fled their homes. The chef shared on Twitter that he and his crew were teamed up with the Salvation Army to serve the meals.





The group of about 20 volunteers set up a makeshift kitchen in front of Shasta College to feed about 1,000 people, Fieri said.

“We just did lunch for 750, and we are getting ready to do dinner for that same group right now, trying to keep the menu interesting,” the Food Network host told KFSN-TV.

Fieri wasn’t the only good Samaritan helping those affected by the fire.

A 2-year-old was seen on video handing burritos to hard-working firefighters so they could refuel before the tough day’s work ahead.

The toddler’s uncle is a Cal Fire engineer, KFSN-TV reported.

Fieri praised the community for its resilience amid the natural disaster.

“It is unbelievable to see what folks are going through, but also how great this community is,” Fieri told KFSN. “It is great to see how all these folks have come together with the Salvation Army. We are in tough times in the world, with all the things going on, and boy, you take a moment like this, and you really see what America’s made of, a lot of great people coming together.”

Fieri did the same last year, cooking up to 5,000 meals a day for evacuees and fire personnel when wildfires tore through California’s wine country.

Chef James from Sheraton Redding Hotel stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight. Real deal!! @sheratonhotels pic.twitter.com/KXM8d4aJZs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 31, 2018

The Carr Fire, only one of 17 fires currently burning through California, has killed six people and destroyed more than 700 homes. Please join Faithwire in continuing to pray for all those affected by the blaze.

(H/T: KFSN-TV)





