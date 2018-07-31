Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized With Complications Following Overdose

Demi Lovato is still in the hospital recovering after last week's apparent overdose. The latest reports from media outlets reveal she is experiencing complications and several of her celebrity friends are praying for her.

It is not known yet if she will enter rehab.

"Demi wasn't doing well over the weekend," a source tells People Magazine. "She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery."

The singer has had the support of her family and former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, according to People.

Lovato, 25, a professing Christian, has openly discussed her struggles with substance abuse, alcohol and an eating disorder.

As CBN News reported last year, Lovato celebrated five years of sobriety by writing an Instagram post thanking both God and her family.

"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs," Lovato wrote. "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me."

After news of her hospitalization broke, her fans took to social media with the hashtag #HowDemiHasHelpedMe to discuss how Lovato and her music have helped them with their own struggles, according to CNN.

Some celebrity friends have requested prayers for Lovato, including Dove Award-winning artist Plumb and coountry recording artist Brad Paisley.

"My friend (Demi Lovato) is one of the kindest, most talented people I've ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease," country music star Brad Paisley said in a tweet. "There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I've ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Also pop star Kesha also tweeted "Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you."