Justin Bieber Puts a Personal Touch on Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring

Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are soaking up all the joys that come with being newly engaged.

The pop star proposed to Baldwin last week while they were on vacation. Bieber made sure the $500,000 ring was perfect before he popped the question.

His jeweler, Jack Solow, told E! News that Bieber was very involved in the creation of Baldwin's engagement ring.

"Justin had a big hand in it," Solow said. "He had certain design elements that he wanted and he had certain expectations and I think we delivered."

"It was about the diamond. I think he knew very well what Hailey wanted in a ring, but he wanted it very much to be about a very special diamond. He left it in my hands to try and select the most beautiful diamond for someone like Hailey," he continued.

Bieber decided on an oval diamond and made sure to incorporate 18 karat gold.

"There was one moment when he looked into the diamond and I said, 'What do you see inside that diamond?' He goes, 'I think I see Hailey's face,' so that was kind of cute," Solow recalled.

The happy couple reportedly visited Baldwin's family in New Windsor, NY this week.

Bieber reportedly asked Baldwin's father Stephen for her hand before proposing.

The couple have both used their large platforms to talk about their faith in Christ.

Bieber said in an Instagram post that he looks forward to honoring the Lord in their future marriage.

"The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true Google it! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways my goodness does feel good to have our future secured! Were gone a we better at 70 baby here we go! ''He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord!'' This is the year of favour!!!!'' He wrote.