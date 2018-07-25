NY Giants' Odell Beckham, Jr. Baptized in Jordan River During Israel Visit #ImForgiven

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. has started a new life in Jesus Christ while visiting the Holy Land.

A series of Instagram posts this week, shows Beckham being baptized in the Jordan River and visiting several tourist sites.

"Fresh start," he captioned the photos with the hashtag "Imforgiven." "What a time!"

"I couldn't of asked for anything more!!!! God I can't thank u enough for this one. My journey is just beginning..," the NFL player wrote to his Instagram followers.

Many people responded to his posts, congratulating Beckham on his new life in Christ.

One user wrote, "All it takes is one encounter with God for him to change your heart....I want you to know brother, your walk and journey is not going to be easy because God never promised it would be, but he did give you a name that's above all names that you can always call on whenever your journey or your walk with Christ gets rough..."

Beckham's conversion to Christ comes as several media outlets have reported a man who's already suing the New York Giants player for an alleged assault earlier this year, says he has proof Beckham tried to pay a woman $1,000 for sex. The man, Ishmael Temple, is a former friend of Beckham's and is seeking $15 million.

A representative for Beckham told The New York Post, "Mr. Beckham denies the recently added allegations and further denies any wrongdoing whatsoever related to the alleged incident."