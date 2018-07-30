'Only God Can Create the Miracles': Lamar Odom Makes Unexpected Return to Basketball

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom is making a comeback to the world of professional basketball after battling a debilitating drug addiction.

Odom announced his return in an Instagram post, and gives God all the glory.

"My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China! God is good," he said. "Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years."



Those hard years include a severe cocaine and alcohol addiction that nearly destroyed his kidneys, induced 12 strokes, two heart attacks, and left Odom in a coma. Miraculously he survived and told CBS Sports he "cheated death."

Now, he is using his experience and unexpected return to pro ball as an opportunity to encourage those like him.

"Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now," he added in his Instagram post.

Odom has yet to reveal which team he will play for.