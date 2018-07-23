'She's a Really Special Girl': Tim Tebow Dating Former Miss Universe

It's official: Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is dating 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life. I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful," the 30-year-old told ESPN.

Tebow's sister, Katie, recently shared a photograph of the new couple on Instagram.

News of the new romance comes a year after Tebow, who now plays minor league baseball, revealed to People Magazine he was ready to settle down.

"I'm looking, but I just can't seem to find anyone," he told the magazine last spring. "I don't want to be single; I'm ready to settle down and start a family. I want to have kids. I have so many things I want. No one will be happier than me when I finally find the right person."

Apparently, he found the right person in Nel-Peters, a 23-year-old native of South Africa who currently lives in New York City.

Like Tebow, who is known for his charitable work with disabled children, the former Miss Universe also has a heart for those struggling with disabilities.

"My half-sister was born without a cerebellum and is completely disabled," Miss Universe page quotes Nel-Peters as saying."

"She is my biggest motivator and inspiration, because her situation makes me realize how special life is and I always want to work twice as hard, enjoy life twice as much so that I can enjoy it for her as well. Therefore, each experience I encounter is that much more special," she said.

News of the new romance comes as Tebow hit an unexpected road bump in his baseball career.

The Mets player suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand last Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Mets' minor-league OF Tim Tebow broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is now likely out for the season, per MLB source. #sticktobasketball — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2018

The New York Post reports that Tebow, who is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday, will likely miss the remainder of the season.