Top Artists in Christian Music to Appear at 20th 'Rock the Universe' Festival This September

07-28-2018
Steve Warren

The largest Christian music festival in Florida is about to set a 20-year milestone.

Universal Orlando's Rock the Universe 2018 is celebrating its 20th year with some of today's top artists in Christian music scheduled to appear Sept. 7 and 8 at Universal Studios Florida.

Throughout the weekend, fans will be able to enjoy praising God in live concerts, attend autograph sessions with some of the artists, experience the attractions at Universal Studios Florida's two parks, and even participate in two Sunday morning worship services with fellow believers from around the country.

A Saturday night candle lighting ceremony is also planned with a special message and live music performed by Casting Crowns at the Music Plaza Stage.

Artists scheduled to appear at this year's festival, include:

Friday, Sept 7

  • TobyMac
  • Jesus Culture
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Red
  • Zach Williams
  • Trip Lee

Saturday, Sept. 8

  • Casting Crowns
  • For KING & COUNTRY
  • Family Force 5
  • Brandon Heath
  • Andy Mineo
  • Ryan Stevenson

For more information and tickets for the two-day festival, visit the Rock the Universe website.  Universal Orlando is also offering special rates for youth groups.

