Top Artists in Christian Music to Appear at 20th 'Rock the Universe' Festival This September

The largest Christian music festival in Florida is about to set a 20-year milestone.

Universal Orlando's Rock the Universe 2018 is celebrating its 20th year with some of today's top artists in Christian music scheduled to appear Sept. 7 and 8 at Universal Studios Florida.

Throughout the weekend, fans will be able to enjoy praising God in live concerts, attend autograph sessions with some of the artists, experience the attractions at Universal Studios Florida's two parks, and even participate in two Sunday morning worship services with fellow believers from around the country.

A Saturday night candle lighting ceremony is also planned with a special message and live music performed by Casting Crowns at the Music Plaza Stage.

Artists scheduled to appear at this year's festival, include:

Friday, Sept 7

TobyMac

Jesus Culture

Lauren Daigle

Red

Zach Williams

Trip Lee

Saturday, Sept. 8

Casting Crowns

For KING & COUNTRY

Family Force 5

Brandon Heath

Andy Mineo

Ryan Stevenson

For more information and tickets for the two-day festival, visit the Rock the Universe website. Universal Orlando is also offering special rates for youth groups.

You can also sign up for email updates, special offers and more.