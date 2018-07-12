Tyler Perry Warns Fans of Facebook Scammers Using his Name

Hollywood producer and actor Tyler Perry is warning fans not to fall for Facebook scams claiming that he is giving away free prizes.

"I am not giving away anything on Facebook. I am not giving away any money," he says in a Facebook video that has reached more than five million people. "Do not give your information away to any of these people. Do not give them anything. And I don't know who they are, but every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of these things shut down on Facebook."

Scammers are allegedly creating unofficial Facebook pages using Perry's name. The fake posts claim the actor is giving away money, homes, and cars for free.

Perry says he is "a giver" and has given cars and houses to those close to him, but he's afraid the Facebook scammers are simply ripping people off.