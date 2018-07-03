Wildfire Smoke Sends Bart Millard to ER Before MercyMe Concert

Christian band MercyMe has been busy performing across the cross country ahead of their "Imagine Nation" tour this fall, but lead singer Bart Millard's voice took a hit while prepping for a concert in California.

The singer posted to Instagram that while in Concord, the smoke and ash from nearby wildfires took a toll on his voice.

The Concord wildfire recently sparked, burning nearly 400 acres and prompting evacuations. There are at least 13 wildfires currently burning across the state, according to California's statewide fire map.

Millard posted to Instagram before the concert, writing, "Went to the ER for a steroid shot. Tonight I'll be singing as the Hulk."

Fans took to the post sending prayers for Millard and the families affected by the fires. Some even dropping a note after the concert saying he sounded great.

One wrote, "If you didn't say anything we wouldn't have know. Everyone was AMAZING!!!!!"

Another fan agreed writing, "Bart you were awesome last night in Concord! I'm hoping that you're feeling a little better today. You were so inspiring last night and the music was phenomenal as usual. The Holy Spirit works through you all!"

MercyMe recently won big at the 2018 K-LOVE Fan Awards in all their nominated categories including Film Impact for "I Can Only Imagine," Group or Duo of the Year, Song of the Year for "Even If" and Artist of the Year.

The hit film I Can Only Imagine was released on DVD and BluRay two weeks ago and quickly rose to the number one movie in DVD sales and direct streaming in America.