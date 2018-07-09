Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Visits Children's Hospital Dressed As Character

With the second installment of the Wonder Woman movie franchise in the making, actress Gal Gadot has been busy – but that didn't stop her from taking the time to visit a special group of fans.

Gadot took a break from the set in Washington D.C. and made a surprise visit to Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, over the weekend.

Dr. Lucas Colazzo, a cardiac surgeon, tweeted Friday sharing a picture of Gadot with the staff and writing, "You are a true Wonder Woman."

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children's Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

A fan account also shared photos of Gadot's visit with the kids. One mom said after months in the hospital, Gadot's visit was a refreshing surprise.

"After all this time being here for so long, it was a real treat to have that happen," said Kelly Swink Sahady, the mother of 5-month-old Karalyne who is fighting Acute Myelogenous Leukemia.

The mother thanked Gadot for taking time out of her day and said, "We're fans for life now."

(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children's Hospital yesterday. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/tgqHiMmmq0 — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018

One of the children Gal Gadot met on her visit to Inova Children's Hospital was baby Karalyne. You can read more about her story and help her out here: https://t.co/1TKSbk1znE pic.twitter.com/DCnGNpCJKu — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 8, 2018

Wonder Woman 2 is presumed to take place in 1984 following a Cold War narrative. Warner Bros announced the sequel is set to hit theatres in November 2019.