'Always Praying': Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Share What Keeps Their Marriage Strong

Power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw recently opened up about their marriage and how their love has survived the fame for the last two decades.

In an interview with People Magazine , the pair said "a lot has changed" since they married in 1996, including soaring careers and three children. Still, they say their busy lives haven't stopped them from finding time for each other.

Hill and McGraw said they always make date nights a priority but also appreciate the art of simple moments.

"Funny, as we get older it's less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home," McGraw said.

He continued, "For our 20th wedding anniversary, we stayed home, in our pajamas and watched TV. We loved it."

The country singers celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in November, just before they released their first album of duets, "The Rest of Our Life."

"In all of our years together, we've never been in the studio at the same time for any of our duets," says Hill. "It was nice to be together for the creative process."

Hill and McGraw are currently on their "Soul2Soul" world tour together where they say alone time is another important key to keep their relationship thriving.

"We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms," Hill said. "We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves."

The couple considers themselves lucky that they're able to share what they do for a living together.

"It's such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special," McGraw said.

Hill added, "I watch him perform and still to this day I'm awed by it."

The pair also told the magazine that they have one important tradition that keeps them strong.

"Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage," says Hill. "Always praying."