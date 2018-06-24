Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey Helps Save a Life, Gets New Outlook

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey has a new outlook on life after a traumatic experience back in March of this year.

McCaffrey, a devout Christian, was hiking with his brothers and friends near Castle Rock, Colorado when they saw an elderly man fall off a 20-foot cliff while he was hiking with his 13-year-old grandson.

The group sprang into action to help the injured man. McCaffrey called 911 and one of his friends began chest compressions.

Luckily, paramedics arrived at the scene within 11 minutes. Dan Smoker, Sr., 72, survived the fall but was in critical condition for the next seven days at a hospital in Denver.

According to ESPN, Smoker doesn't remember anything that happened. But McCaffrey says he remembers about that day.

The incident has had a profound effect on the running back and the way he looks at life and his second season in the NFL.

"You see something like that, you definitely have a better appreciation for life, and you take every moment in and can't take anything for granted," McCaffrey told ESPN. "We had a little decompression time after that where we just looked at life, and you realize it can really be gone in a split second, and you have to appreciate every single moment."

McCaffrey has formed a friendship with Smoker who is now back home with his family in Cincinnati after two months of rehab in Colorado.

McCaffrey has made plans for Smoker and his family to attend Carolina's Sept. 23 game against the Bengals at Bank of America Stadium, according to ESPN.

Smoker told ESPN that he can't wait to personally thank him for helping him by calling for help and stabilizing him after his accident.

He also said the accident has made a profound impact on him as well.

"It just makes me very thankful every day," Smoker told ESPN. "I'm a strong Christian. It wasn't a coincidence McCaffrey and the people were there at the time I fell."

