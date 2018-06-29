Christian Artist TobyMac Takes Center Stage on FOX & Friends Summer Concert Series

Christian Hip Hop artist TobyMac took over the FOX & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series stage, Friday, starting off the day with some worship.

He performed, I Just Need U, his biggest single in six years which has already topped the radio charts and Billboard's Hot Christian Song chart.

Professionally known as TobyMac, Toby McKeehan grew up in the suburbs of northern Virginia and went to college at Liberty University. It was there that he met Michael Tait and Kevin Max Smith--and the three formed Christian pop group DC Talk.

When DC Talk ended in 1999, McKeehan started his solo career as TobyMac.

