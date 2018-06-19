'God Is Real, Believe That': Chris Pratt Calls Teens to God with 9 EPIC Rules for Life at MTV Awards

Chris Pratt once again used his platform to share the Gospel with thousands of fans.

The Christian actor took the stage Monday night to accept MTV's 2018 "Generation Award" and used his thank-you speech to share his "9 rules' for life."

While some were more serious than others, his overall message rang clear: "You have a soul and God loves you."

"I'm going to cut to the chase and I am going to speak to you, the next generation," Pratt said. "I accept the responsibility as your elder. So, listen up."

Cracking a joke to get things started, Pratt's first rule was to breathe saying, "If you don't, you will suffocate." But his first reference to faith showed up in tip two where he told his fans, "You have a soul, be careful with it."

He used rule number three to address bullying, telling the audience, "If you are strong, be a protector. If you are smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, so do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that."

He later continued the topic with rule number five which was, "Reach out to someone in pain. Be of service. It feels good and it's good for your soul."

And when Pratt got to rule number six he told his fans directly, "God is real, God loves you, God wants the best for you."

He continued, "Believe that, I do."

Pratt continued to use his role as an influencer in the speech, telling the audience it's important to learn to pray.

"It's easy and it's so good for your soul," he said as rule eight.

And his final goal, to remind the audience who they are and who God is, and what can happen when they know him.

He finished it off with rule nine, "Nobody is perfect. People will tell you that you are perfect just the way that you are, you are not," Pratt said.

He continued, "You are imperfect, you always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you are willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift. Like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood. Do not forget that. Don't take that for granted. God bless you all."