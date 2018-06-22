'Hip Hop Needs you Jesus': Lecrae and Other Christian Rappers Respond to Tragic Murder of Controversial Young Artist

Grammy winning Rapper Lecrae, who is also a Christian, recently took to social media to post his condolences for the death of a rapper named XXXTentacion.

Lecrae posted in an Instagram story, "God be with the loved ones of X. Sad."

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18 by two men who approached him as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership in his sports car.

The men shot the rapper and took off with his Louis Vuitton bag.

Onfroy had talked about dying in an undated Instagram post.

"If worse thing comes to worst, and I f—ing die or some s— and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life," he said.

"If I'm going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me," the rapper added.

If you want to know more about a relationship with God click here

The 20-year-old had a record of domestic abuse and assault allegations but some say he was trying to turn his life around.

He reportedly once talked about choking and beating a cellmate he suspected was gay while they both were housed in a juvenile detention center.

According to CNN, court documents show he was awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident invovling his pregnant girlfriend.

There are also reports that he was a satan worshipper, and had been photographed wearing a hat with the words, 'Team Satan 666,' on it. Many of his songs made references to demons.

Say what you want about him.... but he was just a kid smh. Had so much more to grow. His music you can tell he was screaming for help. Beyond talented! I hope we can always love people past all our disagreements. #RIPXXXTentacion — gawvi (@GAWVI) June 18, 2018

"Say what you want about him.... but he was just a kid smh, tweeted an artist who goes by "Gawi. "Had so much more to grow. His music you can tell he was screaming for help. Beyond talented! I hope we can always love people past all our disagreements."

Others in the Christian Hip-Hop community also have been sharing their thoughts and prayers about Onfroy's tragic death.

A rapper by the name of datruthonduty posted on his Instagram page, "You know, I'm really feeling a little heavy after hearing about the murder of @xxxtentacion. It just makes me think that I wish I was closer to some of these guys. Although, I've had conversations with mainstream artist, my desire is to go deeper with them. Satan is really out to steal, kill and destroy. Lord, please continue to use us in every arena. Hip Hop needs you Jesus!!!!!!"

"Just wish xxxtentacion would've gave his life to God," tweeted another artist named Kid Tris.

Just wish xxxtentacion would’ve gave his life to God ... — Kid Tris (@kidtrisx) June 19, 2018

Eshon Burgundy tweeted, "Lil bro got killed 37 mins away from where I am right now. It's crazy because it felt close. 20yrs old...smh Pray for his family and fans who could be tempted to take there own lives. Lord have mercy."

Lil bro got killed 37 mins away from where I am right now. It’s crazy because it felt close. 20yrs old...smh Pray for his family and fans who could be tempted to take there own lives. Lord have mercy. — ESHON BURGUNDY (@eshonburgundy) June 19, 2018

One suspect, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested and charged in Onfroy's murder.