'Incredibles 2' Blasts Into Theaters with a Great 'Screenslaver' Message for Families

The weekend is here along with the highly anticipated release of the sequel to the animated movie "The Incredibles."

"Incredibles 2" is, once again, all about the superhero Parr family – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and their children Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack.

It's loaded with action and incredible animation, and there's plenty of crime-fighting to be done as the supers fight the Underminer along with their kids.

There's also a new villain to battle named Screenslaver, whose name is a jab at one of the real-world troubles facing families in our entertainment-crazed, tech-driven world.

MovieGuide says, "Seeing how everyone is addicted to their screens, Screenslaver is able to hypnotize many innocent civilians to follow whatever Screenslaver says."

Where does "Incredibles 2" stand when it comes to overall family friendliness? Watch the video at the top of this article to find out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Incredible has become a stay-at-home Dad, trying to raise Baby Jack-Jack and keep his unpredictable super powers from destroying everything.

"This animated Pixar pic is loads of fun and it encourages viewers young and old to consider things like the changing role of women and the influence of media. It suggests that a stay-at-home parent's job is a pretty heroic one, too," PluggedIn Online reports.

MovieGuide and PluggedIn both report "Incredibles 2" has positive moral messages, which comes as a relief to Christian families trying to navigate a world filled with entertainment that undermines the biblical values they're trying to pass on to their children.

