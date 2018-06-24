Joanna & Chip Gaines Welcome a Baby Boy

Television stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have welcomed a brand new baby boy.

The new addition brings the total to five children for the Waco, Texas couple.

Chip Gaines took to Twitter to announce the bundle of joy.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Joanna Gaines also shared the experience with her fans on Instagram.

The Gaines wrapped up the final season of their hit HGTV show 'Fixer Upper' this year.

"With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that's why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

She continued, "I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season."