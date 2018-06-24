New Tech Gadgets to Make Your Summer a Little More Fun

CBN News Tech Lifestyle expert Caleb Kinchlow joins Lori Johnson with a few of his must-have gadgets for the summer. Click the player above.

New tech gadgets and the summer what could be better?

CBN News Tech Lifestyle Expert Caleb Kinchlow has the low-down on all the gadgets that could make your summer a little bit more fun.

How many photos will you take of your summer fun? How about using a 360-degree camera for your mobile phone? It's available at panoclip.com.

Grilling with the family is a summertime tradition. Check out this 5-piece grill set with a thermometer from Brookstone.

For all of you campers, there's a portable water purification system from Lifestraw.com. Best of all, when you purchase one of the products from Lifestraw, a needy child in another country receives pure water for an entire school year.

Headphones are used by folks in the summer to listen to music as they walk, jog or ride a bicycle. Check out the bone conducting headphones from Brookstone that leaves your ears uncovered so you can hear what's going on around you. The headphones set on your cheekbones and the vibration goes into your ear.