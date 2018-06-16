'Paul, Apostle of Christ' Movie Released for Streaming, Blu-Ray and DVD June 19

A young Saul of Tarsus leads the charge in wiping out Christians until his journey to Damascus is interrupted by a blinding light and a voice from heaven. This remarkable transformation is portrayed in the new major motion picture Paul, Apostle of Christ, which was released to theaters nationwide last March.

If you missed the opportunity to see the film in theaters, the movie is available for streaming now and will be released on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD Tuesday. June 19.

This production is the very first theatrical feature film about the life of Paul. Next, to Jesus, no one played a more central role in the growth of the early church. Paul and Luke wrote a significant part of the New Testament.

The film's message? Where sin abounds, grace abounds more.

In the movie, Paul suffers alone in a Roman prison, awaiting his execution under Emperor Nero. Mauritius, the ambitious prison prefect, can hardly see what threat this broken man poses. Once he was Saul of Tarsus, the high-ranking and brutal killer of Christians.

Now his faith rattles the mighty Roman Empire.

At great risk, Luke the Physician visits the aged Paul to comfort and tend to him—and to question, to transcribe and to smuggle out Paul's letters to the growing community of believers. Amid Nero's inhumane persecution, these men and women will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and change the world.



The movie stars Jim Caviezel (THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST), James Faulkner ("Downton Abbey"), Olivier Martinez (S.W.A.T.), Joanne Whalley ("A.D. The Bible Continues") and John Lynch (THE SECRET GARDEN).

The film is produced by Affirm Films, a division of Sony Pictures.

You can also watch some of the teachings of the Apostle Paul from the movie's website with three separate video lessons from teachers Kelly Minter, Dr. Tony Evans and Derwin Gray.

Hear God's Word come alive in Letters From Paul, drawn directly from the Epistles and narrated by James Faulkner, who plays Paul in the film.

Click the player below to watch the movie's official trailer.