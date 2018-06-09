Phil Robertson Returns to the Outdoors in New Web Series 'Commander Life'

Phil Robertson and the rest of the Robertson clan return to the outdoor life that made them famous for in the new web series "Commander Life."

Robertson, the patriarch of the duck-calling Louisiana Robertson family, is known from the former A&E series titled "Duck Dynasty." Even though series production ended two years ago, the show is still in syndication.

According to the Duck Commander Facebook page, the new web series will be released every Friday on their Facebook page and Youtube channel.

When he's not in front of the camera or in a duck blind, Robertson serves as an elder at the White's Ferry Road Church of Christ in West Monroe, La.

Below is the pilot episode of Robertson's new web series "Commander Life." Viewer Discretion is advised: This is a hunting/fishing show.