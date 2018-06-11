'Safely in Heaven': Rising Country Music Star Cancels Appearances After Death of Newborn Baby Girl

Country music star Walker Hayes announced on Twitter and Instagram on June 6 that his seventh child -- a baby girl was born, but died a short time later.

"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in Heaven. Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve," the statement read.

Hayes, a Mobile, Alabama native, and his wife Laney have six children -- three older daughters and three sons, ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old.

A rising star in the country music industry, the singer was nominated at the recent CMT Awards in the category of breakthrough video of the year. He was scheduled to perform at last week's awards show. He also had appearances scheduled at the CMA Music Festival 2018 in Nashville from June 7-10.

"Walker has canceled his immediate upcoming appearances to be home with Laney and their children. We ask that everyone respectfully give them their privacy in this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Hayes and his pregnant wife attended the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15. His last personal appearance, according to People Magazine was at Craig Campbell's 6th Annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in Nashville last week.

Hayes is expected to appear at Country Jam in Grand Junction on June 14 and at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, Idaho on June 15, according to his website where tickets were on sale.

Hayes had previously told the magazine that his children are a big part of his success in the music industry and life.

"They're so cute about it. They look at me like I'm Adam Levine," he said in December 2017. "They're just kids, but them being proud of me means so much to me, and I can tell that they are. They are my favorite things about life. I love each and every one of these kids and I can't wait for another one. They're all so beautiful and incredible, and watching them grow is the best thing I get to do on earth."

Last summer, Hayes admitted to People that some people he knew questioned if he could have a music career and a big family.

"Everybody thinks I'm crazy having six kids and chasing this dream," he said, adding what he tells his wife, "You're crazier than anybody because you married me, and you're still around for all this."