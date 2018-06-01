Sight & Sound Theaters Brings Scripture to Life with Productions of 'Jesus' and 'Samson'

The Bible is being brought to life on the stages of Sight & Sound Theaters, providing audiences with an experience they won't soon forget.



So CBN News traveled to Branson, Missouri, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to bring you a first look at this season's massive productions.

After three years of preparation, Lancaster's Sight & Sound is poised to showcase its newest production: "Jesus."

The actor playing the role of Christ admits it's a daunting undertaking.

"It can be pretty overwhelming at times," he said. "Everyone sort of has their vision and their image in their mind of who Jesus is and I think there's something different playing Jesus."

"If you're playing Moses or Noah or something like that, people tend to give more leeway," he noted. "But an actor playing Jesus, people tend to hone in and say, 'He wouldn't do that. He wouldn't make that choice… That's not Jesus.' So people are very particular, very picky."

Ultimately, he says he puts it all in God's hands.

"As long as I'm willing and able, the Lord will tell the story He wants to be told," he said.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, Sight & Sound Theater is showcasing this year's production of the biblical story of Sampson in the city of Branson.

"There are not many theaters that you get a chance to work with that are honestly wanting to share the Gospel," the actor who portrays Sampson told CBN News. "And with that, you have beautiful people, you have beautiful experiences and once you step into the doors, you feel it – you feel the love."

It's an experience he says he very much appreciates.

"It made me excited, especially seeing the sets, big cast, the animals – it got me excited so I was ready!" he recalled.

"How do you go from being in Lancaster to now being in Branson," CBN News asked the actor.

"Only God," he replied. "Through a series of wonderful, beautiful events I'm here now doing Sampson in Branson and I'm loving it – brand new year, two months in and excited to see where that journey goes."

For more information, visit Sight & Sound Theaters' website.