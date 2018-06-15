Some Fear Copycat Suicides After '13 Reasons Why' Season 3 Release

Netflix recently announced it renewed the controversial teen drama "13 Reasons Why" for a third season.

Many activists groups are not happy and accuse the show of poorly depicting suicide, rape, drugs, and abuse on screen.

Tim Winter, president of the Parents Television Council, attacked the show for targeting teens despite its "Mature" rating.

"All of those things are targeted and consumed by teenagers," Winter told The Washington Times.

"There's no message of hope or redemption or promise of a better world," he added. "What's the message for kids watching? Even if you do all things you're supposed to do, it's hopeless."

Google searches for "suicide" and "how to kill yourself" jumped nearly 20 percent in the days after the first season was released in 2017, according to a JAMA Internal Medicine study.

Many critics are worried the show's continuation will spark more copycat suicides.

Two California teens committed suicide in 2017 after the show's premiere. Their parents said they were watching "13 Reasons Why" days before their deaths.

Eric Wood, associate director of counseling and mental health at Texas Christian University, told The Washington Times that he understands why some activists are upset.

"The more graphic and sensational the art is, the more likely that people will feel the topic is being dehumanized and objectified," Mr. Wood said.

Season 3 will premiere in 2019.